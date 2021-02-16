Lindsay man fails to cover cost of taxi ride from Toronto: police

A Lindsay man faces charges after failing to pay for a taxi ride from Toronto on Sunday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call from a Toronto taxi company.
The taxi driver alleged there was insufficient funds after a passenger paid via an electronic transfer for a ride from Toronto to a Lindsay address.
The investigation led to an arrest of the passenger.
Colton Lobb, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with transportation fraud.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 22.
