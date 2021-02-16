Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man fails to cover cost of taxi ride from Toronto: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 2:41 pm
A Lindsay man faces transportation fraud charge.
A Lindsay man faces transportation fraud charge. The Canadian Press file

A Lindsay man faces charges after failing to pay for a taxi ride from Toronto on Sunday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call from a Toronto taxi company.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer tests positive for COVID-19

The taxi driver alleged there was insufficient funds after a passenger paid via an electronic transfer for a ride from Toronto to a Lindsay address.

Trending Stories

The investigation led to an arrest of the passenger.

Colton Lobb, 35, of Lindsay, was charged with transportation fraud.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on April 22.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Toronto police issue warning about taxi scam' Toronto police issue warning about taxi scam
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayTaxiCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceKawartha Lakes Policetransportation fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers