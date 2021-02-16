Hamilton waste collection continues with delays due to snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

Waste and recycling collection continues in Hamilton, but it’s a slow process because of heavy snowfall.

The city is telling residents expecting waste collection on Tuesday that if their containers haven’t been picked up by 6 p.m., hold it back until their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Due to the Family Day closure, the next regularly scheduled collection day for impacted residents will fall on Monday, Feb 22.

As well, for residents who do not receive waste pickup Tuesday, the city says next Monday’s limit for waste will be increased to two bags, before requiring trash tags.

A significant snowstorm impacting southern Ontario has meant a snow day for most Hamilton students, and McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University closed their campuses.

Hamilton libraries and many of the city’s child-care centres also closed their doors on Tuesday.