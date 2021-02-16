Menu

Hamilton waste collection continues with delays due to snowfall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 16, 2021 1:32 pm
The City of Hamilton says waste collection continues, but with delays, following a major snowfall.
Lisa Polewski

Waste and recycling collection continues in Hamilton, but it’s a slow process because of heavy snowfall.

The city is telling residents expecting waste collection on Tuesday that if their containers haven’t been picked up by 6 p.m., hold it back until their next regularly scheduled collection day.

Due to the Family Day closure, the next regularly scheduled collection day for impacted residents will fall on Monday, Feb 22.

Read more: Snow storm closes schools in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

As well, for residents who do not receive waste pickup Tuesday, the city says next Monday’s limit for waste will be increased to two bags, before requiring trash tags.

A significant snowstorm impacting southern Ontario has meant a snow day for most Hamilton students, and McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University closed their campuses.

Hamilton libraries and many of the city’s child-care centres also closed their doors on Tuesday.

