COVID-19: 2 Northumberland deaths, 3 outbreaks end; cases drop at Caressant Care McLaughlin

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two more COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases and several outbreaks over on Tuesday.

The noon update detailed eight new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and seven in Northumberland County since the last report Saturday afternoon.

The two deaths occurred in Northumberland County, but details were not provided. The death toll for the health unit now sits at 62 with 11 in Northumberland County, 51 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 978 total cases, 49 are now active — down from 65 reported on Saturday. There are now 880 resolved cases (approximately 90 per cent) — up from 851 cases on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Three outbreaks have also ended since Saturday:

“Outbreak B” at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 1 – one of two outbreaks at the jail.

Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden: Declared Jan 31 with two caregivers and ended on Feb. 14.

Extendicare Cobourg retirement home: Declared Feb. 3, case details unavailable.

COVID-19 case data for Tuesday. Feb. 16, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Active outbreaks as of Monday include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — four cases as of Thursday (three special constables and one other unidentified employee).

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tests positive.

Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A): Declared Jan. 29. The province reported six active cases among inmates as of Feb. 11. At least two staff have tested positive since the outbreak.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 14 resident deaths. As of Tuesday, there are four active resident cases and nine active staff cases. “We are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” the company stated. Since the start, there have been 61 resident cases and 44 staff cases.

The health unit reports one new admission in intensive care since Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement