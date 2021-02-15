Calgary police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies over Family Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with the Calgary Police Service responded to a robbery at a pharmacy in Panorama Hills Monday afternoon.

According to police, two suspects entered the pharmacy inside a Save-On-Foods location and one appeared to be armed with a gun.

No one was injured, but police said that the thieves escaped with narcotics.

On Saturday, police were called to two pharmacies, one in the northeast and one downtown following robberies.

In recent months, there have been dozens of reports of commercial robberies in Calgary targeting pharmacies.

Pharmacist Muhammad Imran installed cameras at his southeast pharmacy and said he feels a bit safer because he’s located close to a police station.

Imran said his friend, another pharmacist, saw all three of his pharmacy locations robbed.

“It’s kind of scary,” Imran said. “We have two doors and mostly we close them when it’s dark.” Tweet This

He said he felt comfortable letting regular, familiar customers inside, but for the most part, the doors are locked.

Imran said police had contacted him and provided information about best practices to protect his business from a robbery.

He said in 16 years working as a pharmacist, he has never seen this many robberies.

“It’s going on like two, three, four pharmacies are getting robbed a week,” he said.

Police said they are investigating the robberies over the Family Day long weekend, adding that so far, it’s too early to know if they’re connected.