MNP to buy part of Deloitte’s Canada business, gaining 900 workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2021 9:35 pm
A file photo of the MNP logo.
A file photo of the MNP logo. CREDIT: Facebook/MNP

Canadian accounting and consulting firm MNP LLP says it will buy part of Deloitte’s Canadian business in a new deal between two of the country’s largest professional services firms.

Calgary-based MNP says it will gain about 900 Deloitte employees, 70 partners and senior leaders and 25 offices in the deal.

MNP says the deal is part of a plan to add 20 offices in Quebec. In British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, there will be a combination of staff transfers from existing Deloitte offices as well as a select number of full office acquisitions.

In addition to expanding MNP’s presence in Montreal and Laval, the firm says it will add locations in Windsor, Ont. and Hawkesbury, Ont., giving it a footprint of 126 offices across the country.

Deloitte Canada Chief Executive Anthony Viel says the deal is a good fit for a subset of Deloitte’s clients who require special services offered by MNP.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of their arrangement, which is set to go forward on Mar. 1 but must still be approved by regulators.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
