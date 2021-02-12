Military remove Second World War mortar brought to OPP detachment in Brighton

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are warning people not bring military-grade equipment to detachments after an incident in Brighton, Ont., about 35 km east of Cobourg, on Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, a resident transported a Second World War era mortar round to the detachment in Brighton. The mortar was reportedly found during renovations.

OPP closed off the entrances to the detachment to contain the area. Police contacted the Canadian Armed Forces who attended and removed the device.

Read more: Unexploded mortar from Second World War found by hikers in North Okanagan

Police are reminding the public to not touch any military ordnance or explosive devices they find or attempt to transport the devices.

“These devices still pose a risk of detonation and can be highly unstable,” OPP stated. “Remove yourself from the location and contact your local police agency.”

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP and the Canadian Armed Forces have trained experts who will attend the location of the device and decide the safest method for its removal and disposal, police said.