2 hospitalized in suspicious fire at Mitchell, Ont., apartment building: OPP

Investigation is ongoing into the cause of a suspicious fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in Mitchell, Ont., that sent two people to hospital, including one with what police described as “major, life-threatening injuries.”

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment building on St. David Street, Perth OPP said. Police, fire and paramedics attended the scene.

#PerthOPP, @PE_WPFD, #PerthEMS are currently on scene of a structure fire on St. David St, Mitchell. The road is closed between Waterloo St. and Rowland St. Please avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided as it becomes available.@WestPerthON @PerthCounty ^jj pic.twitter.com/LdDX8pmsnr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 11, 2021

Details remain limited, but police said two adults were taken from the scene with injuries that were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. The injuries sustained by one was later updated to be life-threatening.

Police said the fire is being probed as suspicious, but note that there are no risks of safety to the public.

Members of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office were called to the scene along with the OPP Forensic Identification Service to assist the Perth County Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online through the OPP’s website. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through P3tips.com, police said.

