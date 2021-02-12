Menu

2 hospitalized in suspicious fire at Mitchell, Ont., apartment building: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2021 4:59 pm
FILE - An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
FILE - An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Investigation is ongoing into the cause of a suspicious fire Thursday morning at an apartment building in Mitchell, Ont., that sent two people to hospital, including one with what police described as “major, life-threatening injuries.”

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment building on St. David Street, Perth OPP said. Police, fire and paramedics attended the scene.

Details remain limited, but police said two adults were taken from the scene with injuries that were initially believed to be non-life-threatening. The injuries sustained by one was later updated to be life-threatening.

Police said the fire is being probed as suspicious, but note that there are no risks of safety to the public.

Read more: London explosion: Kitchener’s Daniella Leis sentenced to 3 years in prison

Members of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office were called to the scene along with the OPP Forensic Identification Service to assist the Perth County Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online through the OPP’s website. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through P3tips.com, police said.

