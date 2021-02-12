Coun. Joe Magliocca owes another $1,200 to Calgary taxpayers: report

Send this page to someone via email

Councillor Joe Magliocca still owes $1,200 stemming from expenses he claimed since 2017, according to a new report.

The report was brought to the Coordinating Committee of the Councillors’ Office (CCCO) in January 2021.

The city’s priorities and finance committee will discuss the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

The latest numbers come from hosting expenses, showing more than $3,300 were ineligible.

According to the administration, people who Magliocca claimed to be entertaining either couldn’t be contacted or denied the meetings.

The Ward 2 councillor has already paid more than $2,100 to taxpayers, leaving the rest of the tab to be paid by Mar. 31.

Last October, a report from the city council’s expenses working group looked at the airfare upgrades for Magliocca.

Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PWC) found Magliocca’s net travel claims totalled $36,687.10. The report said $20,782.38 in expenses were in line with councillor policies. The amount found to be out of line with policy was $5,657.

Magliocca has since repaid the majority of those costs, which included personal meals, hosting expenses and room accommodations.

In July 2020, PWC did a forensic audit of Magliocca’s expenses during his current term.

The expenses are also currently part of an RCMP investigation.

Magliocca has yet to publicly apologize for filing more than $9,000 in disqualified expenses.

Global News has reached out to Magliocca for comment, but as of this writing, he has not responded.

With files from Global News’ Tiffany Lizée and Adam MacVicar.