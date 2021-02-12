Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully, Aydin Coban, appears in B.C. Supreme Court

The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying and extorting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd appeared in court Friday.
Aydin Coban, 42, was extradited to Canada in December and is accused of tormenting the 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam who took her own life in 2012.
He appeared via video link in B.C. Supreme Court.
The judge presiding over the case imposed a sweeping publication ban, limiting the details of what can be reported about the court proceedings.
Coban faces five charges including extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed last week.
Coban has denied involvement in any cyberbullying and he remains in custody.
Todd died by suicide after sexualized images of her were shared online.
She brought cyberbullying to mainstream attention by posting a video on YouTube in which she told her story with handwritten signs, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.
Coban’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.
