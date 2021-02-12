Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Amanda Todd’s accused cyberbully, Aydin Coban, appears in B.C. Supreme Court

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 3:15 pm
Aydin Coban appeared via video link in B.C. Supreme Court Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Aydin Coban appeared via video link in B.C. Supreme Court Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Felicity Don

The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying and extorting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd appeared in court Friday.

Aydin Coban, 42, was extradited to Canada in December and is accused of tormenting the 15-year-old from Port Coquitlam who took her own life in 2012.

He appeared via video link in B.C. Supreme Court.

The judge presiding over the case imposed a sweeping publication ban, limiting the details of what can be reported about the court proceedings.

Coban faces five charges including extortion, possession of child pornography, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and criminal harassment, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Coban has denied involvement in any cyberbullying and he remains in custody.

Trending Stories

Todd died by suicide after sexualized images of her were shared online.

She brought cyberbullying to mainstream attention by posting a video on YouTube in which she told her story with handwritten signs, describing how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

Coban’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.

Amanda Todd is shown in an undated handout photo.
Amanda Todd is shown in an undated handout photo.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CyberbullyingExtraditionAmanda ToddAydin CobanCarol ToddAmanda Todd storyAmanda Todd suicideAmanda Todd updateAmanda Toddy Aydin CobanAydin Coban court appearance
Flyers
More weekly flyers