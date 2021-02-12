Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: WHO boss says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 12, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: International team of scientists, experts travelling to China to investigate origin of COVID-19' Coronavirus: International team of scientists, experts travelling to China to investigate origin of COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesussaid an international team of scientists and experts from a variety of countries are going to travel to China to investigate the origin of COVID-19. – Jan 11, 2021

All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organization‘s search for the origins of COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.

A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely. The United States has said it will review the mission’s findings.

Read more: WHO panel OKs AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot for seniors, use against variants

“Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study,” Tedros said.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: WHO boss says China hasn’t organized necessary permissions for members to study origins of virus' Coronavirus: WHO boss says China hasn’t organized necessary permissions for members to study origins of virus
Coronavirus: WHO boss says China hasn’t organized necessary permissions for members to study origins of virus – Jan 5, 2021

“Some of that work may lie outside the remit and scope of this mission. We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that takes us closer to understanding the origins of the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The mission has said its main hypotheses are that the virus originated in a bat, although there are several possible scenarios for how it passed to humans, possibly first by infecting another species of animal.

Read more: ‘The big one’: WHO warns future pandemics could be worse than coronavirus

The former administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which left office last month, said it believed the virus may have escaped from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China has strongly denied this, and says the Wuhan Institute of Virology was not studying related viruses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Stephanie Nebehay, John Miller, Emma Farge and Peter Graff; Writing by Peter Graff)

© 2021 Reuters
Coronaviruscoronavirus studyCoronavirus Originscoronavirus hypothesescoronavirus wuhan labcovid-19 origins probewho mission chinaworld health organization coronavirus probe
