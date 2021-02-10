Future vision of hosting outdoor events in downtown Saskatoon released by city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon has released details about its plan to create a permanent outdoor festival site.

After a feasibility study and stakeholder engagement, a report articulates a vision for the future of hosting outdoor events in Saskatoon, recommends a preferred site location along the river starting at Kiwanis Park and ending at River Landing Park.

The reports says a headquarters building, situated between Friendship Park and Kiwanis Memorial Park, will become the epicentre for coordinating events.

“Against the backdrop of the South Saskatchewan River, a permanent site will allow events four seasons of the year and provide event planners and the tourism industry stability in planning world-class events,” Lynne Lacroix, the city’s general manager of community services, said in a statement on Wednesday.

If approved by council, the city said development of the site would need to be completed in phases with the first starting in the spring and costing $2 million, which will be funded by the provincial government’s Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP).

“The remaining phases can be constructed over time, pending future budget and funding considerations and approval,” Lacroix said in a press release.

According to the report, the remaining phases of the concept plan are estimated to cost $10,856,000.

The report is expected to go to the governance and priorities committee on Feb. 16.

— With files from Kyle Benning

