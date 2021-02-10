Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cameco Q4 net profit plunges 39 per cent as COVID-19 forced uranium mine suspension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2021 4:18 pm
Cameco withdraws application for new uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon-based Cameco says it had a profit of $48 million, compared with a profit of $94 million from the same time a year earlier. File / Global News

Cameco Corp. beat expectations even as the uranium miner reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 39 per cent to $80 million in the fourth quarter due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Saskatoon-based company says its profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 amounted to 20 cents per diluted share, which fell from a profit of 32 cents per diluted share or $128 million a year earlier.

Read more: Cameco temporarily shutting down Cigar Lake over rising COVID-19 risks

Revenue totalled $550 million, down 37 per cent from $874 million.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it had a profit of $48 million, compared with a profit of $94 million from the same time a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Cameco had an adjusted profit of 12 cents per diluted share, which fell from a profit of 24 cents per diluted share.

Analysts’ on average had expected revenue of $427.5 million and an adjusted net loss of four cents per share for the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Read more: Cameco, CRA tax battle may head to Supreme Court of Canada

“As we head into 2021, we remain positive about the long-term fundamentals for the uranium market,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO.

However, production at the Cigar Lake mine was temporarily suspended for a second time in December and, as a result, Cameco says its production plan for 2021 is uncertain.

For the full-year, it lost $53 million on $1.8 billion of revenues, compared with a $74-million profit on $1.86 billion of revenues in 2019.

Click to play video 'Cameco says tax court rules in its favour in dispute with CRA' Cameco says tax court rules in its favour in dispute with CRA
Cameco says tax court rules in its favour in dispute with CRA – Sep 27, 2018
Related News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsMiningCamecoUraniumUranium MiningCigar LakeCameco Cigar LakeCigar Lake Uranium Mine
Flyers
More weekly flyers