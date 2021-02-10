Menu

Crime

Man exposes himself to woman and her children at downtown Guelph park: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 11:46 am
Guelph police say a man reportedly exposed himself to a mother and her children.
Guelph police say a man reportedly exposed himself to a mother and her children. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man reportedly exposed himself to a mother and her children at a downtown park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Joseph Wolfond Park on Arthur Street at around 2:30 p.m. but were unable to find the man.

Police said he was watching the family before exposing himself to them as they were walking back to their vehicle.

Man tried to sell drugs to officers, gets arrested, Guelph police say

He was last seen walking on Arthur Street towards Eramosa Road wearing a greyish white coat, baggy blue jeans and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

