Crime

Man dead after shooting at Toronto parking garage

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Police on scene near Danforth Avenue and Oak Park Avenue in Toronto.
Police on scene near Danforth Avenue and Oak Park Avenue in Toronto. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday night.

Police said an unconscious man was found in the parking garage of a residential building near Danforth and Oak Park avenues at around 10:35 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said one victim was in life-threatening condition and was treated at the scene, but he was not transported to hospital.

Police said the man died from his injuries on scene.

Shell casings were located nearby and homicide investigators have now taken over the investigation, police said.

No suspect information has yet been released.

