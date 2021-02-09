Hamilton apartment fire sends two people to hospital

Two people have been transported to hospital following a fire at an apartment building near Sam Lawrence Park in Hamilton.
Firefighters were called to the four-storey building at 326 Concession Street, between East 12th Street and East 13th Street, just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Two people inside the building were rescued by fire crews and paramedics rushed the two victims to hospital.
The fire department says the blaze was brought under control and no firefighters were injured.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimated is still being tallied.
