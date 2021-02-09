Queen of Craft beer series returns in Guelph with 4 virtual events

Send this page to someone via email

Queen of Craft isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic spoil its annual craft beer series in Guelph.

The team of women says it’ll be back in March for its eighth instalment but will be taking things online with several virtual events lined up.

Like every year, all proceeds will go to support Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis. To date, the event series has raised $50,000 for the organization.

“We weren’t going to give up on our community of beer lovers or our drive to raise funds for GWWIC,” said Queen of Craft founder Karyn Boscariol.

The structure will follow what the group has done in the past — every Friday in March, women-identified beer experts will host guided samplings and discussions that explore different topics and themes in the world of craft beer.

“This time you will participate from your comfy couch. Maybe even in your pyjamas,” Boscariol said.

This year’s sessions include a beer trivia and games night, a beer cocktail-making workshop, a roundtable and a beer, cheese and chocolate pairing workshop.

More information about the virtual beer series can be found on Wellington Brewery’s website.

Queen of Craft was founded to create a space for women to learn all about craft beer in the largely male-dominated industry.

