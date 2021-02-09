Quebec to hold independent investigation into wrongful arrest by Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government announced on Tuesday that an inquiry will be launched into the wrongful arrest of Mamadi III Fara Camara by Montreal police that occurred on Jan. 28.

Camara was wrongfully arrested and accused of attempted murder of a police officer after a Montreal policeman was allegedly disarmed and assaulted while on duty in the city’s Parc-Extension area.

He was kept in a detention centre for six days before being released when after further analysis of the security camera footage, Camara’s testimony was proved correct — it wasn’t him who allegedly assaulted the officer.

Quebec’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Security Geneviève Guilbault said an investigation is being launched to shed light on the events that led to the arrest, detention and dropping of all charges against Camara.

“As Minister of Public Security, my first concern is to prevent innocent people from finding themselves in situations similar to that experienced by Mr. Camara,” Guilbault said in a press release. “The trust our citizens have in our police (force) and judicial institutions is at stake.”

The minister’s press release, however, makes no mention of the work of the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) who laid the charges in the first place.

Judge Louis Dionne, who will be conducting the investigation, was Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions from 2007 to 2011, the year he was appointed judge of the court of Quebec.

Quebec Premier François Legault commented on Tuesday’s announcement at his press conference, saying he has full trust in Dionne to investigate the Montreal police in this case.

“No one knows the system better than judge Dione does. We have the best person to get to the bottom of this,” Legault said during his press conference on Tuesday. “It doesn’t make sense — Quebecers don’t like to see what they’ve been hearing (about) for a week.”

However, when asked about a McGill professor calling the series of events leading to the wrongful arrest and nearly week-long detention of the innocent man “a clear example of systemic racism in Quebec” — Legault said “it’s too soon to tell whether it was a case of racism.”

Legault, on several occasions in the past, has denied the existence of systemic racism in the province.

Read more: Montreal police clear man of wrongdoing in attempted murder of officer

Spokesperson for the Montreal Police Brotherhood union Martin Desrocher did not offer Global News a comment but said the union will be taking action, but did not specify how.

On Feb. 5 Montreal police director Sylvain Caron extended his apologies to Camara and his family for the ordeal.

Camara’s lawyer on Monday said he’s still weighing in his options, such as potentially filing a lawsuit against the police force.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, Dionne will begin his investigation on Feb. 22 for a maximum period of five months.

—This article will be updated.

—With files from The Canadian Press, Global’s Gloria Henriquez and Alessia Simona Maratta