Crime

Appeal court lengthens parole period in triple murder of Alberta family

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Klaus and Frank address court as parole argued' Klaus and Frank address court as parole argued
The two men convicted in the deaths of three Klaus family members spoke to court Monday. They will both get life sentences but parole eligibility is still being decided. Fletcher Kent reports – Jan 22, 2018

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that a trial judge erred by not applying consecutive parole eligibilities for two men convicted in the slayings of three family members.

As a result, Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank must now serve a minimum 50 years in prison before they can apply for release.

Read more: Crown wants court to change parole period in triple murder of Alberta family

The two men were each convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole eligibility for 25 years.

Click to play video 'Jason Klaus, Joshua Frank found guilty in triple-murder case' Jason Klaus, Joshua Frank found guilty in triple-murder case
Jason Klaus, Joshua Frank found guilty in triple-murder case – Jan 10, 2018

The bodies of Klaus’s father and sister, Gordon and Monica Klaus, were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, east of Red Deer, in 2013.

Read more: Alberta men who killed family near Castor denied request for new trial

The body of his mother, Sandra Klaus, was never found but police believed she also died in the home.

Click to play video 'Jason Klaus’ credibility attacked at central Alberta triple-murder trial' Jason Klaus’ credibility attacked at central Alberta triple-murder trial
Jason Klaus’ credibility attacked at central Alberta triple-murder trial – Nov 23, 2017

The Crown had asked for no parole eligibility for 75 years.

Read more: Crown appeals concurrent sentences for men who murdered Alberta family

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta crimeFirst Degree MurderAlberta Court Of AppealJason KlausJoshua FrankCastorCastor House FireAlberta triple murderCentral Alberta triple murderCastor farmhouse fireCastor fatal house fireKlaus triple murderJason Gordon Klaus
