Montreal’s Décarie Square, Bill-Durnan Arena set to host mass COVID-19 vaccinations

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal announced on Feb. 8 that three mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will be opening in a shopping centre, an arena and an office building.

The centres, which are set to vaccinate health-care workers and the elderly, will be located in Décarie Square shopping center, Bill-Durnan Arena and at 7101 Parc Ave.

Vaccination sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

According to the CIUSSS’s press release, “preparations are well underway” but there is still no clear timeline as to when these sites will be opening.

“Being vaccinated remains the best defense against the spread of the virus,” the CIUSSS’s president and CEO Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg said in a press release. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

In order to receive the coronavirus vaccine, prioritized individuals will have to make an appointment online through Clic Santé or by phone.

Groups on the priority list for the vaccine are those 80 years old and up, between 70 and 79 years old, between 60 and 69 years old, adults under 60 with a risk of complications from the virus, and essential and health-care workers.