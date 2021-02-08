Menu

Canada

OPP investigating fatal crash west of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 10:02 am
Wellington County OPP say a 40-year-old man has died.
Wellington County OPP say a 40-year-old man has died.

Wellington County OPP say a 40-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just west of Guelph on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say a vehicle was eastbound when it left the road, rolled over and hit a tree near Speedvale Avenue near Wellington Road 32 in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa at around 3 p.m.

Read more: Head-on crash with dump truck kills Guelph man, police say

 

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Read more: Guelph police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

Speedvale Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Wellington County OPP ask anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

