OPP investigating fatal crash west of Guelph

Wellington County OPP say a 40-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash just west of Guelph on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say a vehicle was eastbound when it left the road, rolled over and hit a tree near Speedvale Avenue near Wellington Road 32 in the Township of Guelph-Eramosa at around 3 p.m.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Speedvale Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation but reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Wellington County OPP ask anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.