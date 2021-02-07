No one injured as Winnipeg fire crews battle two blazes

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were busy Saturday evening as they responded to two fires in rapid succession.

First, at 9:01 pm, crews arrived at a garage fire in the 600 block of Lansdowne Avenue.There were flames coming from the garage when they arrived.

Crews launched a defensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 9:37 p.m.

While that was happening, another blaze broke out in a vacant home in the 600 block of Simcoe Street.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call around 9:17 p.m. it took crews a bit longer to fight this fire. It was officially declared extinguished at 11:23 p.m.

Occupants in neighbouring homes were temporarily forced out as crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures; they have since been able to return to their homes.

No one was injured in either fire.

They are both under investigation.

The WFPS says no damage estimates are available at this time.

Drivers in the area of Simcoe Street should use caution as the water used to fight the fire covered the road and has now frozen.

City crews will be monitoring the area and will be applying sand and de-icing agents as required.

