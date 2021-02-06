Edmonton’s Premium Outlet Collection reopens after hundreds evacuated due to suspicious package

Send this page to someone via email

Several hundred people were forced to leave the Premium Outlet Collection, located by the Edmonton International Airport, due to a suspicious package threat on Saturday, RCMP said.

Police responded to reports of an explosive device at the shopping centre after 4:30 p.m.

In the interest of public safety, RCMP said the centre was evacuated and stores were closed.

“Given the potential gravity of the situation, other supporting units — Edmonton International Airport RCMP, Leduc Traffic Services, Alberta Sheriff’s Branch, EMS and the Leduc Fire Department — attended as well,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Public access to the mall was blocked, and the area was contained.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Police took a man into custody. After the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and Police Dog Services were consulted, police determined that the threat was a hoax.

The mall reopened before 6 p.m.