Edmonton’s Premium Outlet Collection reopens after hundreds evacuated due to suspicious package

Several hundred people were forced to leave the Premium Outlet Collection, located by the Edmonton International Airport, due to a suspicious package threat on Saturday, RCMP said.
Police responded to reports of an explosive device at the shopping centre after 4:30 p.m.
In the interest of public safety, RCMP said the centre was evacuated and stores were closed.
“Given the potential gravity of the situation, other supporting units — Edmonton International Airport RCMP, Leduc Traffic Services, Alberta Sheriff’s Branch, EMS and the Leduc Fire Department — attended as well,” RCMP said in a news release.
“Public access to the mall was blocked, and the area was contained.”
Police took a man into custody. After the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit and Police Dog Services were consulted, police determined that the threat was a hoax.
The mall reopened before 6 p.m.
