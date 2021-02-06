Menu

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 12:11 pm
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The national weather agency is forecasting 20-30 cm of snow for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.
Weather conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. The national weather agency is forecasting 20-30 cm of snow for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. DriveBC

A snowfall warning is in effect for two mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued the warnings early Saturday, Feb. 6, stating that a Pacific frontal system moving into southern B.C. will bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.

Heavy snow is expected for parts of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, as well as for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres are forecast, but the weather system is expected to ease in the evening.

Allison Pass has an elevation of 1,343 metres, while the Coquihalla Summit is 1,230 metres.

Motorists are reminded that visibility can suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow, making travel difficult.

For the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb 5,
