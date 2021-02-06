Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla and Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning is in effect for two mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued the warnings early Saturday, Feb. 6, stating that a Pacific frontal system moving into southern B.C. will bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.

Heavy snow is expected for parts of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, as well as for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres are forecast, but the weather system is expected to ease in the evening.

Allison Pass has an elevation of 1,343 metres, while the Coquihalla Summit is 1,230 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists are reminded that visibility can suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow, making travel difficult.

For the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

2:03 B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb 5, B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb 5,