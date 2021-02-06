Crews battle frigid temperatures extinguishing house fire west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Crews from multiple fire halls in Rockyview County responded to an early-morning house fire west of Calgary.

According to fire officials, a passerby noticed the flames and called 911 around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Six firetrucks from Elbow Valley, Springbank and Redwood Meadows as well as Rockyview County were called to the house on Huggard Road, just south of Calaway Park.

Fire crews said the home was engulfed in flames when trucks arrived on scene, and most of the structure’s roof had already collapsed.

According to Rockyview County Fire Services district chief Dax Huba, there were no injuries in the fire, and its believed nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire.

“We’ve been unable to make contact with the homeowners but we’re in the process of handing that off to the RCMP while we extinguish the fire,” Huba said.

Temperatures dipped to -20 with a wind chill of -30 Saturday morning, which created challenges for crews as they tried to put out the fire.

“With the cold conditions, we’ve just been trying to keep our lines from freezing,” Huba said. “We have to keep moving water at a constant speed so we can prevent a freeze up.”

Crews are expected to remain on scene for much of the day extinguishing hot spots, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As the region begins a week of frigid temperatures, Huba reminded people to ensure space heaters are plugged in correctly and aren’t overloading any circuits in their homes.

