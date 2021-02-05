3,000 people have received 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region so far

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 3,000 people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in the area, Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton said Friday.

Hilton, who is chair of the region’s vaccine task force, also said there have been more than 17,000 doses administered in the region as vaccinations started back up again on Wednesday.

“The mobile clinical teams did begin second doses Feb. 3 in our long term care homes in high-risk retirement homes,” she explained. “The plan is for those teams to continue right up until Feb. 12.”

2:07 Coronavirus: More than 70% of Canadians intend to get COVID-19 vaccine, Tam says Coronavirus: More than 70% of Canadians intend to get COVID-19 vaccine, Tam says

Hilton also said the vaccination clinic at Grand River Hospital will get up and running again on Monday to administer second doses to all those outside the homes that had received initial doses.

Story continues below advertisement

That clinic shut down last week as the impact of the supply shortage in Canada was felt in the area.

Hilton said that the area should the supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should stabilize in the near future.

“Earlier this week we did receive confirmation that Waterloo Region will receive its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine on the weeks of the 8th, 15th, and 22nd,” she said.

So far, the region has yet to receive any of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Hilton says preparations continue for when the region has enough vaccines to start delivering vaccinations on a larger scale.

“However, with what we know now, at least we’re able to continue the second doses for long-term-care homes, retirement homes and all other groups,” she said.

“And the week of the 15th, the goal is to start additional first doses with our long-term care home staff who haven’t been vaccinated yet and essential caregivers.”