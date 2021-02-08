Okanagan weather: likely the coldest week of the year

The Okanagan is settling into what will likely be the coldest week of the year for the second week of February with a special weather statement issued for temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average.
Once a daytime high around -5 C is reached and Monday’s lingering clouds clear, temperatures are set to plunge back into the mid-minus teens into Tuesday morning.
The frigid start to the day on Tuesday will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies, which should help warm the region back to around -8 C before falling into the minus teens into early Wednesday as a chance of flurries arrives.
The arctic airmass in place over the area will linger mid-week with the chance of flurries subsiding through Wednesday and an afternoon high around -8 C with the mercury plunging toward the -20s into early Thursday.
Minus teen morning lows stick around right through until Friday as daytime highs bottom out in minus double digits under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies before minus single-digit highs return this weekend.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments