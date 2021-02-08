Okanagan weather: likely the coldest week of the year

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan is settling into what will likely be the coldest week of the year for the second week of February with a special weather statement issued for temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Once a daytime high around -5 C is reached and Monday’s lingering clouds clear, temperatures are set to plunge back into the mid-minus teens into Tuesday morning.

A chance of flurries arrives in the Okanagan Tuesday night into early Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

The frigid start to the day on Tuesday will be accompanied by mostly sunny skies, which should help warm the region back to around -8 C before falling into the minus teens into early Wednesday as a chance of flurries arrives.

The arctic airmass in place over the area will linger mid-week with the chance of flurries subsiding through Wednesday and an afternoon high around -8 C with the mercury plunging toward the -20s into early Thursday.

Minus teen morning lows stick around right through until Friday as daytime highs bottom out in minus double digits under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies before minus single-digit highs return this weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

