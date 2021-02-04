Interior Health issues street drug warning for Kelowna, West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-four hours after a drug alert was issued for Penticton, Interior Health issued one for Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Like the Penticton warning, the Kelowna alert is for street drugs being sold as fentanyl, though the drugs actually contain fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

Interior Health says the drugs are being sold as either a beige or white powder, and that there’s a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation.

Further, it said a user may not respond to naloxone, and that rescuers should continue to give life-saving breaths and to seek medical attention.

According to one medical website, benzodiazepines are a type of medication known as tranquillizers.

The alert echoed the Penticton warning, though the South Okanagan alert said the drug was being sold as a black, tar-like substance.

On Tuesday, Interior Health issued a similar warning for Castlegar, but noted it was being sold as a light pink powder.

Those who use drugs are asked to get them checked and to not use alone, or have someone check on you.

If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose.

When using your substance, start with a small amount and go slow.

Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you.

Know how to respond to an overdose: Call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

Drug checking is available at:

The Bridge Outreach

Outreach Urban Health

Living Positive Resource Centre

Shelters and Supportive Housing

IH Primary Care/Mental Health and

Substance Use/Public Health offices

Several pharmacies

Drug checking is available at:

Living Positive Resource Centre

Supervised Consumption Service

The Bridge Outreach

KANDU

UBCO Harm Reduction Program

Shelters and Supportive Housing

For a full list, click here.

