Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Janarion Grant

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Investors Group Field is shown during opening kickoff for the CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg on June 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Investors Group Field is shown during opening kickoff for the CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg on June 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver/returner Janarion Grant to a one-year contract extension.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Kenny Lawler, team’s top rookie in 2019

Grant led the Bombers with 591 yards on 41 punt returns — three for touchdowns — and 600 yards on 25 kickoff returns in 2019. In addition, he returned one missed field goal for 61 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Grant, who attended training camp with Hamilton before joining Winnipeg’s practice roster, returned two punts for touchdowns in his Bombers debut in August 2019 against Calgary.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers trade offensive lineman to Toronto Argos

Grant had been scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 9.

Winnipeg Sports CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers Canadian Football League Janarion Grant
