Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Janarion Grant

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver/returner Janarion Grant to a one-year contract extension.

Grant led the Bombers with 591 yards on 41 punt returns — three for touchdowns — and 600 yards on 25 kickoff returns in 2019. In addition, he returned one missed field goal for 61 yards.

Grant, who attended training camp with Hamilton before joining Winnipeg’s practice roster, returned two punts for touchdowns in his Bombers debut in August 2019 against Calgary.

Grant had been scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 9.

