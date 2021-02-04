Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald working group struck at Kingston council

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 11:59 am
Kingston's city council named eight members of a new working group meant to help reframe Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy in the Canada's first capital.
Kingston's city council named eight members of a new working group meant to help reframe Sir John A. Macdonald's legacy in the Canada's first capital. Mike Postovit/Global News

The city of Kingston has now firmed-up the citizen’s committee that will explore the complex legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald.

Councillors finalized appointments Tuesday night to the eight-member Kingston working group.

The committee will include three citizens and five members from Indigenous groups, or those who identify as Indigenous community members.

Read more: Council moves forward on changes to Sir John A. Macdonald legacy in Kingston

The list includes local activist Mary Farrar, Bay of Quinte Mohawks Band Chief Donald Maracle, and Alderville First Nation Chief Dave Mowatt.

It will be this group’s job to examine Macdonald’s legacy in the face of mounting protests — including his treatment of Indigenous people — and how it should be reflected on municipal landmarks linked to Canada’s first prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

A local touchpoint for the debate has been a statue of Macdonald in City Park. Protesters have repeatedly called for its removal, but the city has opted to add context to historical monuments rather than remove them.

Trending Stories

Kingston’s council has already passed several recommendations on the matter, including removing the plaques that stand by the Spirit of John A. locomotive in Confederation Park and the statue of Macdonald that stands in City Park.

Click to play video 'Prince Edward County council decides the fate of the Sir John A. MacDonald sculpture in Picton' Prince Edward County council decides the fate of the Sir John A. MacDonald sculpture in Picton
Prince Edward County council decides the fate of the Sir John A. MacDonald sculpture in Picton – Nov 18, 2020

They will be replaced with new plaques that “tell a more complete and inclusive account of their histories in a Kingston context,” according to a city report.

Now, it will be the working group’s tasks to further the city’s goals to reframe Macdonald’s legacy in Kingston.

The group has until the end of this year to report its recommendations to council.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IndigenousSir John A. MacdonaldSir John A Kingstonindigenous macdonaldkingston macdonaldkingston sir john a macdonaldmacdonald legacy kingstonworking group kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers