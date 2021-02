Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody police say a 74-year-old man has drowned at the Reed Point Marina.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics were all called to reports of an accidental drowning, police said.

However, emergency crews were unable to revive the Burnaby resident.

In a post to Twitter, police sent “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of the victim.

More to come…

