Penticton RCMP arrest man, 22, found passed out inside car with loaded shotgun

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 7:45 pm
Police say after the man awoke, he aggressively reversed his blocked Toyota Camry into an RCMP vehicle, hitting an officer with the side of his car in the process.
A Penticton man found passed out inside a car, with a loaded shotgun, was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to flee the scene earlier this week.

RCMP say the man was found inside an older model Toyota Camry, parked along the 200 block of Lower Moorpark Drive on Monday at around 1 p.m.

One officer recognized the car as one that had fled from police a week earlier, with fellow RCMP units then converging on the scene and blocking the Toyota to prevent a getaway.

Overburdened, under-resourced: Penticton Mounties overwhelmed by call volumes, top cop says

“When officers woke the man, he refused to comply with their lawful commands, started his vehicle and aggressively reversed into a police car while also striking one officer with his vehicle,” said Penticton RCMP.

Police say they were able to pull the man from the Camry before arresting him. They allege that a loaded and sawed-off shotgun was located directly beside the driver.

Further, they say several stolen out-of-province licence plates were found inside the vehicle.

“This is another incident of the extremely dangerous actions some take to avoid capture,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“It is far too often our officers are faced with those willing to injure police simply to get away.”

'I am tough on crime': New top cop at helm of Penticton RCMP detachment – Feb 12, 2020

Bayda said the officer who was struck by the Toyota remains on duty.

Police say the 22-year-old man was released after being arrested, but that he’s facing potential firearms, property and assault-related charges. They added he was released with an April 21st court appearance.

