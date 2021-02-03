Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police dog stabbed repeatedly with knife during arrest, Saskatoon police say

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatoon police say dog Oliver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery after being stabbed.
Saskatoon police say dog Oliver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery after being stabbed. Saskatoon Police Service / Facebook

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says one of its dogs was injured in the line of duty and rushed to a veterinarian on Wednesday morning.

Initially, a canine team said it spotted a “suspicious” vehicle at Avenue W North and 33rd Street West at around 10 a.m.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP K-9 unit training with holiday theme

When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver of the GMC Sierra fled at a high rate of speed and patrol members terminated a chase, according to a press release.

Police said the truck was spotted outside city limits later near Highway 16 and again on the Dalmeny grid.

Officers tried to use tire deflation devices; however, the vehicle ended up stuck in snow.

Story continues below advertisement

SPS said one of the occupants, a male suspect, who attempted to run was found in deep snow. Officers were attempting to bring him into custody when their police dog, Oliver, was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

“Thankfully, the kevlar vest that he was wearing at the time prevented further serious injury or death,” read a Facebook post by SPS.

Click to play video 'Dog recovering in Alberta after knife attack left him with over 100 stitches' Dog recovering in Alberta after knife attack left him with over 100 stitches
Dog recovering in Alberta after knife attack left him with over 100 stitches – Jan 16, 2021

Oliver was undergoing surgery this afternoon at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening, according to the release.

Police said the 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken into custody.

The man is facing charges that include possession of a dangerous weapon, dangerous driving and a single charge under Quanto’s Law, which prohibits the killing or wounding of animals that have been trained and are being used to help police.

Story continues below advertisement

SPS said the law’s mandatory minimum penalty upon indictment is six months in prison.

The vehicle was found to be stolen, according to the press release.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsKnifeHighway 16Police DogEvade Police33rd Street WestSaskatoon Police DogAvenue W NorthDalmeny Grid
Flyers
More weekly flyers