Police dog stabbed repeatedly with knife during arrest, Saskatoon police say

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says one of its dogs was injured in the line of duty and rushed to a veterinarian on Wednesday morning.

Initially, a canine team said it spotted a “suspicious” vehicle at Avenue W North and 33rd Street West at around 10 a.m.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver of the GMC Sierra fled at a high rate of speed and patrol members terminated a chase, according to a press release.

Police said the truck was spotted outside city limits later near Highway 16 and again on the Dalmeny grid.

Officers tried to use tire deflation devices; however, the vehicle ended up stuck in snow.

SPS said one of the occupants, a male suspect, who attempted to run was found in deep snow. Officers were attempting to bring him into custody when their police dog, Oliver, was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

“Thankfully, the kevlar vest that he was wearing at the time prevented further serious injury or death,” read a Facebook post by SPS.

Oliver was undergoing surgery this afternoon at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening, according to the release.

Police said the 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were taken into custody.

The man is facing charges that include possession of a dangerous weapon, dangerous driving and a single charge under Quanto’s Law, which prohibits the killing or wounding of animals that have been trained and are being used to help police.

SPS said the law’s mandatory minimum penalty upon indictment is six months in prison.

The vehicle was found to be stolen, according to the press release.