Lost and found? Manitoba RCMP find lost bag full of cocaine, invite owner to come get it

Did you recently lose a toiletry bag filled with smokes, pot pills, and cocaine? Good news — it’s been found.

The bad news is you probably don’t want to go get it.

In a tweet Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said the small black bag containing two packs of cigarettes, two bottles of pot pills, and six individually-wrapped bags of cocaine was found at a gas station in Ashern, Man., on Monday.

Did you lose a black toiletry bag at a gas station in Ashern on Feb 1? Lucky for you, we have it! Contains 2 packs of smokes, 2 bottles of cannabis capsules & 6oz cocaine. Call RCMP at 204-768-2311 to arrange for pickup! #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/pPd1Npbojn — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 3, 2021

They say the owner is welcome to swing by the station to retrieve their property.

“Lucky for you, we have it!” police said of the lost bag in the tweet. “Call RCMP at 204-768-2311 to arrange for pickup!”

There was no immediate word from police whether the owner has been in touch.

