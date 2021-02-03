Menu

Crime

Lost and found? Manitoba RCMP find lost bag full of cocaine, invite owner to come get it

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba RCMP say the owner of six ounces of cocaine found in a bag at a gas station in Ashern is welcome to come pick it up.
Manitoba RCMP say the owner of six ounces of cocaine found in a bag at a gas station in Ashern is welcome to come pick it up. RCMP Handout

Did you recently lose a toiletry bag filled with smokes, pot pills, and cocaine? Good news — it’s been found.

The bad news is you probably don’t want to go get it.

Read more: Winnipeg police say $40K in cocaine found in Sage Creek drug bust

In a tweet Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said the small black bag containing two packs of cigarettes, two bottles of pot pills, and six individually-wrapped bags of cocaine was found at a gas station in Ashern, Man., on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the owner is welcome to swing by the station to retrieve their property.

Read more: Kilos of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada seized in Manitoba, RCMP say

“Lucky for you, we have it!” police said of the lost bag in the tweet. “Call RCMP at 204-768-2311 to arrange for pickup!”

There was no immediate word from police whether the owner has been in touch.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police arrest 3 people in connection with inter-provincial cocaine network' Winnipeg police arrest 3 people in connection with inter-provincial cocaine network
Winnipeg police arrest 3 people in connection with inter-provincial cocaine network – Jun 26, 2020
