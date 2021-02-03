Police shut down drug lab, marijuana grow-op in southeast Edmonton worth nearly $110K

Send this page to someone via email

Police said Wednesday that they have arrested and charged two people in relation to an illegal drug operation in southeast Edmonton.

Bryan Moyles, 36, and Carleen Schwentke, 20, are facing multiple drug trafficking and production charges as well as firearm offences.

Police said in a news release that an investigation that began in December 2020 led to a search warrant on Monday of a residence near 74 Street and 78 Avenue.

Officers found a marijuana grow-op in the basement as well as “various other substances and equipment used to produce drugs,” including volatile chemicals.

Police seized 88 marijuana plants, worth $88,000, along with over 1,200 grams of marijuana worth over $9,000.

Officers also found 52.2 grams of methamphetamine, 6.1 grams of fentanyl, 25.7 grams of cocaine, as well as gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB, commonly known as the “date rape drug”), and 213 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

The total value of all of the drugs seized came to $109,015, police said.

Various weapons were also seized, including a shotgun, replica firearm, conducted energy weapon, as well as brass knuckles and various knives and clubs.

Police said Wednesday that Edmontonians should report any signs of clandestine drug labs, which can include odd odours, the presence of unusual amounts of solvents such as camping fuel or oxidizers like hydrogen peroxide. Opened up batteries or red or purple stains can also be a sign of drug production.

“We want citizens to be observant of their surroundings,” Sgt. Guy Pilon said. “Keep an eye on your neighbourhood and nearby properties. We should all be looking out for one another, because criminals certainly won’t.”

Anyone with any information about a potential lab operating in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.