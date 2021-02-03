Menu

Crime

Alberta Mountie charged with assault following altercation with man in custody

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment.
A file photo of the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment. Global News

A Mountie has been charged following an investigation into a man being struck while he was in an RCMP cell in central Alberta.

A news release from the Alberta RCMP says there was an altercation at the Red Deer detachment last March after a man was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

The release says the man was taken to a hospital as a precaution and was later remanded into custody over a parole violation.

Read more: ASIRT releases details of RCMP use of force investigation in Sherwood Park

RCMP say an internal review and a criminal investigation were done to review the officer’s actions, the use of force and the duty status of the member.

Cpl. Kent McDiarmid, who is 39, has been charged with one count of assault and is to appear in Red Deer provincial court on March 24.

RCMP say McDiarmid, a member for almost 15 years, has been suspended with pay since last July.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
