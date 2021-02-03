Crews battle house fire on County Road 40 in Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at a home in the village of Norwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a reported house fire on County Road 40 near Albine Street, just north of Highway 7, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Crews battled the blaze from the front and side of the two-storey home.

TRAFFIC: @NorwoodAsphodel firefighters are on scene of a house fire on County Road 40 at Albine Street north of Norwood. #PtboOPP have the road blocked #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Nwx8QI6h4d — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 3, 2021

Peterborough County OPP closed a section of County Road 40 as firefighters battled to contain the blaze.

A witness tells Global News Peterborough that the homeowner got out safely with two dogs and two cats.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News that the fire appears to be non-suspicious and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— More to come.

