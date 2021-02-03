Menu

Crews battle house fire on County Road 40 in Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'Fire rips through home on County Road 40 in Norwood' Fire rips through home on County Road 40 in Norwood
WATCH: A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a home on County Road 40 in the Norwood area.

A fire broke out at a home in the village of Norwood on Wednesday afternoon.

Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a reported house fire on County Road 40 near Albine Street, just north of Highway 7, about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Human remains discovered following Brighton house fire: Northumberland OPP

Crews battled the blaze from the front and side of the two-storey home.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough County OPP closed a section of County Road 40 as firefighters battled to contain the blaze.

Trending Stories

A witness tells Global News Peterborough that the homeowner got out safely with two dogs and two cats.

Peterborough County OPP Const. Joe Ayotte tells Global News that the fire appears to be non-suspicious and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— More to come.

Click to play video 'Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness' Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness
Peterborough couple killed in house fire remembered for kindness – Jan 26, 2021
