New COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region remain at low number

Waterloo Public Health reported 34 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 9,536.

This is the third straight day that less than 45 new cases have been reported in the area, a threshold that had only been surpassed once before during the calendar year.

The total also sees the rolling seven-day average continue its drop to 52 cases per day.

In addition, another 78 people were cleared of the virus as the total number of resolved cases reached 8,887.

The number of active cases continues to plummet as 434 remain in Waterloo Region.

There are currently 34 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 14 people in need of intensive care.

There has been another death linked to Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener, lifting the death toll in the region to 206, with a large portion of those occurring at long-term care and retirement homes.

There have now been 16 people from the Kitchener home die since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 27.

The long-term-care home has seen 72 residents and 66 staff members test positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak was first declared.

It is one of 32 active outbreaks in the area with new ones being reported at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener and at an unnamed warehouse on Wednesday.

At the same time, outbreaks have been reported to be over in congregate and office settings.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,172 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 272,097.

The daily case total comes amid the provincial government and Toronto Public Health’s migration and reconciling of data, which has been impacting daily counts for several days.

“Locally, there are 444 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 110 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,305 as 67 more deaths were reported.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

