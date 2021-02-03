Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Summer Olympics to move ahead ‘regardless’ of coronavirus pandemic: Tokyo 2020 president

By Sakura Murakami Reuters
Posted February 3, 2021 11:22 am
Click to play video 'Tokyo Games organizers say no objections from Olympic partners despite COVID-19 concerns' Tokyo Games organizers say no objections from Olympic partners despite COVID-19 concerns
WATCH: Tokyo Games organizers say no objections from Olympic partners despite COVID-19 concerns

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

“We will hold the Olympics, regardless of how the coronavirus (situation) looks,” Mori said, adding that the discussion should focus on how, not whether, the Olympics will happen.

“We must consider new ways of hosting the Olympics” as a part of that, he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 80% of people in Japan say Tokyo Olympics should be called off amid COVID-19: poll

Mori added that while working together had its difficulties, Tokyo 2020 organizers and the IOC had a strong relationship.

Mori was speaking at the start of a meeting with Japan’s Sports Research Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020 Games were postponed last year due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

A recent spike in infections in Japan that triggered a state of emergency in some areas has fuelled speculation about whether the rescheduled Games can be held this summer.

© 2021 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19OlympicsInternational Olympic CommitteeSummer OlympicsTokyoTOkyo 2020 Olympicsare the summer olympics happeningsummer olympics moving forwardTokyo 2021 olympics
Flyers
More weekly flyers