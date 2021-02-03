Menu

Evil Chucky doll wanted for ‘child abduction’ in Texas Amber Alert error

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 1:04 pm
Chucky the killer doll is shown in an image from the 'Child's Play' horror franchise.
Chucky the killer doll is shown in an image from the 'Child's Play' horror franchise. Chucky Film/Facebook

If you ever see a knife-wielding Chucky doll walking around outside of a Child’s Play movie, you should probably call police.

Last Friday, Texas authorities accidentally put out an Amber Alert seeking information on the murderous living doll in a bizarre error that had a few unfortunate sequels that same day.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) sent out three alerts seeking the doll through its child abduction alert system on Jan. 29, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports. The alerts claimed that Chucky — a red-haired killer doll — had abducted his kind-hearted “son,” Glen.

Read more: Former World Series flasher arrested in ‘Hollyboob’ sign prank

The alert included thorough descriptions of both dolls.

Chucky was described as a 28-year-old male with blue eyes and red or auburn hair. He was listed at a height of three feet one inch and a weight of 16 pounds. Under “race,” the description said “other: doll.”

The listing also described his outfit as “blue denim overalls with (a) multi-coloured striped long sleeve shirt, wielding a huge kitchen knife.”

This AMBER Alert description was sent out in Texas on Jan. 29, 2021.
This AMBER Alert description was sent out in Texas on Jan. 29, 2021. Texas Department of Public Safety

Glen, who appeared in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky, is described as a five-year-old male with blue eyes and red or auburn hair in a blue shirt with a black collar. His race is listed as “white,” unlike his father.

Trending Stories

Read more: Girl, 4, finds ‘stunning’ dinosaur footprint on the beach in Wales

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction,” the DPS told several news outlets in a statement. “We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

That’s what the good guys usually say at the end of most Child’s Play films; the franchise has endured for more than 30 years by reviving the doll again and again.

“I’ll be back,” Chucky vowed in the finale of the 1998 film Bride of Chucky. “I always come back!”

He will be back in a rebooted TV show slated to debut sometime in 2021. Hopefully, he’ll wait until then to make his return — and he’ll never haunt the Texas Amber Alert system again.

TexasAmber AlertWantedHorror movieChild's Playchuckychucky dollChucky moviesSeed of Chucky
