Owner detains Peterborough man found rummaging through vehicle

A Peterborough man is facing several charges related to an incident in the parking lot of a Lansdowne Street West business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle owner called to report they had detained a man who was allegedly rummaging through a vehicle in the lot near Clonsilla Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. Officers eventually caught him and were advised by witnesses that the man was carrying a knife. A search of the suspect located an open folding knife along with a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl.

Robert Feely, 38, of Peterborough, was charged with theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; two counts of drug possession; and one count each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.

