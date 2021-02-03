Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Owner detains Peterborough man found rummaging through vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 9:42 am
Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough police arrested a man who was allegedly rummaging through a vehicle in a parking lot. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing several charges related to an incident in the parking lot of a Lansdowne Street West business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m.,  a vehicle owner called to report they had detained a man who was allegedly rummaging through a vehicle in the lot near Clonsilla Avenue.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested in vehicle break-in, credit card fraud investigations

Police say when officers arrived, the suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. Officers eventually caught him and were advised by witnesses that the man was carrying a knife. A search of the suspect located an open folding knife along with a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl.

Trending Stories

Robert Feely, 38, of Peterborough, was charged with theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; two counts of drug possession; and one count each of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.

Click to play video 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServiceBreak InPeterborough crimeOpiodsVehicle Break-inLansdowne Street WestRobert Feely
Flyers
More weekly flyers