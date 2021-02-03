New report suggests solutions for Calgary’s ‘office vacancy crisis’

Send this page to someone via email

A new report is offering recommendations for what it calls Calgary’s “office vacancy crisis.”

The report from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy examines the office vacancy rate, its implications and strategies for building use.

“Calgary and Alberta have the highest office vacancy rates of any major Canadian city and province,” the report said.

In 2014, the downtown office vacancy rate was 6.1 per cent, according to the report. In 2020, it was 24.7 per cent.

The report, which was released Wednesday, said even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary was “already experiencing a serious office vacancy crisis.” Now, with more people working from home, the outlook is even bleaker.

It will take at least a decade for the market to absorb the current amount of empty office space, the report said.

Adaptive reuse

The report’s authors suggest the solution comes in the form of adaptive reuse, which involves repurposing office space so it can be used as a mixed-use building or affordable housing. The report calls it a “promising approach” to address the office space surplus — but it can be complicated and expensive.

Benefits of adaptive reuse include limiting urban sprawl, revitalizing declining neighbourhoods, saving money by reusing structural parts and meeting sustainability objectives.

But not all buildings are suited for conversion and owners must be convinced that “conversion is a better alternative than demolition or maintaining the existing condition and waiting for economic conditions to recover,” the report said.

One of the report’s authors said the city could use larger units that accommodate families downtown.

“We mention that Calgary has the lowest percentage of affordable housing in any major city in Canada,” said Jenna Dutton, a research co-ordinator of the urban policy platform for the School of Public Policy.

“With that in mind, I think there is definitely an opportunity, especially considering the downtown is located in very close proximity to public transit… I think there’s great opportunity for affordable housing and also to mix market housing with different levels of affordable housing.”

Dutton said the city could create a phased plan where the adaptive reuse happens in a staggered way across downtown to “maintain some level of vibrancy.”

The report’s six recommendations are: developing an inventory of buildings that are candidates for conversion, engaging with stakeholders, giving consideration to local government, creating an office vacancy policy, aligning with other projects on environmental goals and increasing affordable housing.

“Even with residential, I know there’s a tendency for a lot of one, one-and-a-half bedroom units,” she said.

“So there could be more consideration of having more three-bedroom units to attract families to the downtown. I know in Calgary, there is still kind of a transition on whether people are attracted to that versus single-family housing.”

‘There’s a lot of opportunity’

Dutton warned that if measures aren’t taken to deal with the vacancy problem, Calgary risks economic impacts, vandalism and safety hazards that come with unoccupied buildings as well as a downtown that people won’t want to visit.

“With larger pockets of vacant offices, that relates to businesses staying open,” she said.

“Then you get these large areas of the downtown that won’t really have any activity, which is concerning because I think there [are] amazing things about Calgary’s downtown and connectivity to the river path. But if you have those areas where there’s nothing, then people don’t really want to live there either — or near it. So then I think it has cascading effects in terms of development in every realm.”

Examples of Calgary buildings that have been converted include the former St. Louis Hotel, the King Edward Hotel, the Simmons Building and Cube.

The pandemic has exacerbated the high vacancy rates, Dutton said, but this is a chance to address the issue.

“There’s a lot of opportunity because I think in these times of kind of crises is when people tend to kind of collaborate and work together a bit more,” she said. Tweet This

“If we think about how much money we put into the ring road construction, which I realize also serves a purpose, but I think more attention and focus needs to be put on the downtown because it’s like the cultural core of our city.”

