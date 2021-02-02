Menu

Montreal, Quebec City home sales hit record highs in January, says real estate brokers association

By Staff The Canadian Press
A sign meaning sold is shown on the west island of Montreal on November 4, 2017.
A sign meaning sold is shown on the west island of Montreal on November 4, 2017. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal and Quebec City home sales reached record highs in January, even as the regions contended with strict lockdowns and curfews to curb COVID-19.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal sales climbed to 3,971 in January, up 17 per cent from 3,398 the year before.

Read more: Coronavirus: Montreal real estate continues to exceed expectations

Quebec City’s sales reached 829, a 16 per cent jump from 713 in 2020.

The price of a single family home edged up by 23 per cent to hit $434,000 in Montreal and by 11 per cent to reach $282,000 in Quebec City.

Read more: ‘Feeling the fear of homelessness’: Renters facing an eviction crisis during pandemic

The number of active listings dropped by 48 per cent in Quebec City and 25 per cent in Montreal.

The number of new listings was down by 30 per cent in Quebec City and 11 per cent in Montreal.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
