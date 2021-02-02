Well-known Saskatchewan philanthropist Jacqui Shumiatcher dies

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known philanthropist in Saskatchewan died on Monday night.

“We were so saddened to learn that Jacqui Clay Shumiatcher passed away last night,” the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan posted on Facebook Tuesday.

“A recipient of the Order of Canada and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, a member of the Government House Foundation and a friend of our office, Jacqui will be greatly missed.”

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan touched on Shumiatcher’s longevity, passion and “legendary” record in the world of philanthropy.

“For decades, through her generosity and personal involvement, she played a significant role in developing and supporting a diverse range of cultural and social organizations,” the post read.

“Passionate about the arts, she contributed her time, energy, and resources to numerous institutions, including the Globe Theatre, the MacKenzie Art Gallery, the University of Regina, the Regina Symphony Orchestra, and many more organizations.

“Her sustained philanthropy contributed immeasurably to the vitality of the province’s arts and culture scene.”

Saskatchewan’s Chief of Protocol Maj. Jason Quilliam also expressed his condolences through Twitter.

“She, with her husband Morris “Shumy” Shumiatcher, were givers: whether to a charitable cause, the university, or to the arts – they gave so much of themselves,” Quilliam wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Shumiatcher was 97 years old.

