Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Line shuffle could be step toward Jets’ future

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted February 2, 2021 11:29 am
The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Blake Wheeler (26) and Paul Stastny (25) celebrate Stastny's game-winning goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (1) during third-period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55), Blake Wheeler (26) and Paul Stastny (25) celebrate Stastny's game-winning goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (1) during third-period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

When asked about the infamous line shuffle, Mark Scheifele didn’t miss a beat.

The Winnipeg Jets‘ top centre responded, “It happens every year,” referencing, as an example, the 50 games he played without Blake Wheeler on his right side last season when Wheeler stepped in and stepped up as the second-line centre after the injury to Bryan Little.

Story continues below advertisement

This time, though, the duo’s split is different. It’s forced as the line has gone cold.

Trending Stories

But the shakeup shouldn’t be looked at as a negative — it’s a positive. The split is able to happen because other players have emerged.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele is ready to forgive Tkachuk and move on

After developing in the shadows of the Jets’ top line, Andrew Copp (4-5-9), Nik Ehlers (5-6-11) and Adam Lowry (4-4-8) have all taken a step this season, illustrated in their respective play — each a point-a-game player (or more) sitting in the top five in team scoring.

The Jets need these players to step into larger roles.

Let’s not forget, Wheeler, who’s been “the guy” in Winnipeg for years now, is 34 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

By no means is the captain being put out to pasture, but time will force a natural transition of his role on this team.

I do expect to see Wheeler and Scheifele reunite sooner than later, but at some point in the near future, the team needs to solidify its succession plan.

Perhaps the latest line shuffle is a first step toward the future.

Click to play video 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Feb. 1' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Feb. 1
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Feb. 1
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsJetsWinnipeg hockeyBlake WheelerMark ScheifeleHextall on HockeyLeah Hextall
Flyers
More weekly flyers