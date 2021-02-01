Peterborough man charged with drug possession, stunt driving on Highway 115: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces drug possession and stunt driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer conducting radar patrol in Cavan Monaghan Township around 3:20 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver was in possession of illicit drugs.

Terrance Ayotte, 33, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and possession of a Schedule I substance.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.

