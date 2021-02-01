Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Peterborough man charged with drug possession, stunt driving on Highway 115: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 1:34 pm
Peterborough County OPP charged a driver with stunt driving on Highway 115.
Peterborough County OPP charged a driver with stunt driving on Highway 115. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Peterborough man faces drug possession and stunt driving charges following a traffic stop south of Peterborough early Saturday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer conducting radar patrol in Cavan Monaghan Township around 3:20 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 158 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered the driver was in possession of illicit drugs.

Read more: Radar patrol on Hwy. 115 nabs 2 for stunt driving, Peterborough County OPP say

Terrance Ayotte, 33, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Trending Stories

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.

Click to play video 'Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving' Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving
Wrong way driver on Hwy. 401 near Belleville, Ont. charged with stunt driving – Jan 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SpeedingPeterborough County OPPStunt drivingDrug PossessionHighway 115Cavan Monaghan TownshipHwy 115
Flyers
More weekly flyers