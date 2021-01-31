Menu

Health

Four more COVID-19 deaths, 119 new cases in Manitoba Sunday

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 1:40 pm
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
A nurse uses a swab to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. The Canadian Press file

Manitoba public health officials have confirmed four additional deaths in people with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Those deaths include:

  • A man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • A man in his 90s from the Northern health region
  • A man in his 60s from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City
  • A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at the Rock Lake Hospital in Crystal City

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 7.9 per cent provincially and 4.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Read more: Canada’s coronavirus death toll hits grim milestone of 20K

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 119 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 29,564.

  • 35 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 49 cases in the Northern health region
  • 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 6 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 27 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 3,503 known active cases and 25,232 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 108 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 151 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 259 hospitalizations.

There are 29 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 10 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 39 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 829.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,459 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 477,207.

Read more: 2 COVID-19 LTC deaths as province completes first round of care home vaccinations

An outbreak has been declared at the Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach. The facility has been moved to the Critical (red) level on the Pandemic Response System.

An outbreak has been declared over the Lynn Lake Hospital in Lynn Lake.

CoronavirusHealthHealth CareCovid19DeathsCasescovid19inmanitobacovidinmanitoba
