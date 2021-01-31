Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, for the third time this week.

The province has reported only nine new COVID-19 cases in total in the last week of January.

“I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to follow the public health protocols and for participating in rapid testing clinics,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“Your hard work is helping to contain the virus as we wait for vaccine supply to become more consistent.”

Ten active cases remain in the province.

The province says two individuals are hospitalized with the virus, one of whom is in ICU.

Nova Scotia has confirmed 491 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the virus. Of those, 481 cases are considered resolved.

