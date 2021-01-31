Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia eases restrictions for sports, arts and culture sector
During Friday's coronavirus briefing, Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang announced that the province has increased the number of people able to gather from 50 to 60 people without social distancing for sports practice and games, as well as rehearsals and practices in the arts and culture sector.

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, for the third time this week.

The province has reported only nine new COVID-19 cases in total in the last week of January.

“I want to thank Nova Scotians for continuing to follow the public health protocols and for participating in rapid testing clinics,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“Your hard work is helping to contain the virus as we wait for vaccine supply to become more consistent.”

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 3 travel-related COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ten active cases remain in the province.

The province says two individuals are hospitalized with the virus, one of whom is in ICU.

Nova Scotia has confirmed 491 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the virus. Of those, 481 cases are considered resolved.

Click to play video 'N.S. doctors warn against COVID-19 stigma' N.S. doctors warn against COVID-19 stigma
N.S. doctors warn against COVID-19 stigma

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaHalifaxPandemicPublic healthNSAtlantic CanadaRobert Strang
