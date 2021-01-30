Menu

Health

Saskatchewan reaches 300 total COVID-19 deaths, adds 258 new cases

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 30, 2021 3:37 pm
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test in a tube at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world.
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test in a tube at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

In its latest grim milestone, Saskatchewan has recorded 300 total deaths from COVID-19.

Eight new deaths were disclosed Saturday, along with 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Regina had the most new cases with 53, followed by Saskatoon with 43 and the north west region with 40.

Read more: Saskatchewan requests investigation into COVID-19 outbreak at Regina’s Extendicare Parkside

The province’s seven-day average for daily new cases is 244.

There were 228 new recoveries disclosed Saturday, while 2,523 cases were considered active.

As of Saturday, there were 206 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 28 people in intensive care.

When it comes to coronavirus vaccination, 108 per cent of Saskatchewan’s doses have been distributed. Provincial health officials attributed the overage to drawing extra doses from vaccine vials.

Read more: Saskatchewan First Nations install cold-chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccine storage

Due to scaled back coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the distribution of Pfizer and Moderna doses is being adjusted. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive deliveries for first doses next week, but those appointments will be rescheduled.

Saskatchewan has had 23,626 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

