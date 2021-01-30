Saskatchewan reaches 300 total COVID-19 deaths, adds 258 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

In its latest grim milestone, Saskatchewan has recorded 300 total deaths from COVID-19.

Eight new deaths were disclosed Saturday, along with 258 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Regina had the most new cases with 53, followed by Saskatoon with 43 and the north west region with 40.

The province’s seven-day average for daily new cases is 244.

There were 228 new recoveries disclosed Saturday, while 2,523 cases were considered active.

As of Saturday, there were 206 people in hospital for COVID-19, including 28 people in intensive care.

When it comes to coronavirus vaccination, 108 per cent of Saskatchewan’s doses have been distributed. Provincial health officials attributed the overage to drawing extra doses from vaccine vials.

Due to scaled back coronavirus vaccine deliveries, the distribution of Pfizer and Moderna doses is being adjusted. Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive deliveries for first doses next week, but those appointments will be rescheduled.

Saskatchewan has had 23,626 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.