Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

2 arrested after OPP probe into drug trafficking operation between Northumberland County, GTA

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 5:56 pm
Cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County.
Cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Northumberland County. Northumberland OPP

Two people face multiple charges after what OPP are calling an “extensive” investigation into a drug trafficking operation between Northumberland County and the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Thursday and Friday, investigations executed search warrants at a residence in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, a location in Toronto and of a car registered to an Oshawa residence.

The investigation seized approximately $113,800 worth of drugs — suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other opioids — along with a prohibited weapon, $20,000 in cash and drug trafficking related items.

Read more: Peterbrough man charged with drug trafficking following suspected fatal opioid poisoning: police

Cassidy Robinson, 24, of Port Hope, Ont., and Kyle Innocent, 34, of Scarborough, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Innocent was additionally charged with another drug possession count (opioid), failure to comply with a release order and resisting a peace officer.

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Friday, OPP said.

The investigation involved the OPP’s community street crime units in Peterborough, Northumberland, City of Kawartha and Haliburton Highlands along with Port Hope Police Service.

Click to play video 'Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths' Peterborough closes 2020 with 37 suspected/confirmed opioid deaths
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceDrug TraffickingGTANorthumberland CountyGreater Toronto Areadrug investigationOPP drug investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers