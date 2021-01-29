2 arrested after OPP probe into drug trafficking operation between Northumberland County, GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face multiple charges after what OPP are calling an “extensive” investigation into a drug trafficking operation between Northumberland County and the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Thursday and Friday, investigations executed search warrants at a residence in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, a location in Toronto and of a car registered to an Oshawa residence.

The investigation seized approximately $113,800 worth of drugs — suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other opioids — along with a prohibited weapon, $20,000 in cash and drug trafficking related items.

Cassidy Robinson, 24, of Port Hope, Ont., and Kyle Innocent, 34, of Scarborough, were arrested and each charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Innocent was additionally charged with another drug possession count (opioid), failure to comply with a release order and resisting a peace officer.

Both accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Friday, OPP said.

The investigation involved the OPP’s community street crime units in Peterborough, Northumberland, City of Kawartha and Haliburton Highlands along with Port Hope Police Service.