Chambers of Commerce in N.B.’s 3 major cities rally against idea of 1 regional airport

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has dealt the airline industry a huge blow and that’s producing a conversation about what will come next.

Talk has resurfaced about the possibility of a single regional airport for the province.

It’s something that has drawn quick reactions from the province’s major cities, all of which had an operational airport until airlines pulled commercial service from Fredericton and Saint John. Now only Moncton is receiving commercial flights.

The air industry was part of Premier Blaine Higgs’ latest throne speech with the premier saying airports need to be looked at, given the millions of dollars invested into them.

“Is it improving the delivery of service to the citizens in the province?” Blaine Higgs asked after the throne speech was delivered on Nov. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s all my goal is. Can we get any better and can we focus our efforts? Maybe there’s nothing to be achieved but not looking is not going to be our excuse.” Tweet This

Airports fall under federal jurisdiction but the Opposition says the province still has a role to play

2:01 Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada Air Canada making more cuts across Atlantic Canada – Dec 8, 2020

“They need to help financially though,” said Opposition Leader Roger Melanson. “I believe if it’s either property tax deferral or … lowering the burden on the property tax.”

The chambers of commerce in the province’s three major centres have banded together. They point to the economic significance of airports and the need for flexible travel options.

“Our three economic hubs in our province, Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton rely on convenient air service,” said Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce CEO David Duplisea.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the bottom line. They’re significant economic generators for our regions.”

Read more: Air Canada cancels service to Fredericton International Airport

Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce added “we have a lot of research and development work going on. All of these types of businesses and types of work require that people have access to global markets and in order to do that you need to able to get in and out.”

Aviation expert Rick Erickson says airports are major economic drivers for their regions and he predicts all three will remain in operation.

“When any new companies are coming to town they look at a couple of things right off the bat,” said Erickson.

“Where are my employees going to come from and secondly where is the airport?” Tweet This

In the end, one thing is likely certain –the air industry in New Brunswick we once knew may never be the same again.

2:32 Decline in business trips could impact future air travel prices Decline in business trips could impact future air travel prices – Dec 13, 2020